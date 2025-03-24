Pattaya authorities fine man riding motorcycle on beach to enjoy sea view

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials took action by catching and fining a man who parked his old motorcycle on the beach near the water to enjoy the view. The man was also carrying clothes and a foldable chair. It is prohibited to ride vehicles on the sidewalks or the beaches of Pattaya. While Pattaya is a thriving city in many aspects, some residents fail to follow these basic rules. It seems this man had a special talent – riding on the sand!

Pattaya City officials are intensifying efforts to regulate beach activities and address issues such as encroachment and unauthorized vehicle use on the beach. Recent incidents have highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of existing regulations.







Pickup Trucks on Pattaya Beach

On January 3, a pickup truck became stuck in the sand on Pattaya Beach, prompting a swift response from authorities who successfully removed the vehicle. This incident drew public attention, with many expressing frustration over the misuse of public spaces.

In another instance, a pickup truck was found blocking the sidewalk on North Pattaya Road, leading to enforcement actions to ensure pedestrian safety and uphold city order. ​



Bonfires on Jomtien Beach

On March 19, a group of foreign tourists ignited a bonfire on Jomtien Beach, allegedly due to cooler weather. This act violated local regulations, disturbing other beachgoers and sparking public outrage. Authorities have reminded the public that camping and starting bonfires on Jomtien Beach without proper authorization is prohibited. ​



Regulatory Measures

Pattaya City authorities have consistently reminded visitors that unauthorized activities, such as camping and lighting bonfires on the beach, are not permitted. These measures aim to maintain safety, cleanliness, and respect for public spaces. ​



























