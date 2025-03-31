Residents demand action on chaotic parking across the city, not just the South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has been facing a persistent issue with street and sidewalk parking, with traffic congestion and pedestrian safety becoming major concerns for residents and tourists alike. In response, local officials have been actively enforcing parking laws, continuing their efforts to crack down on illegal parking by locking vehicles that are parked in violation of city regulations. The combined efforts of the Pattaya Police and the municipal officials aim to restore order to the city’s streets, especially in areas where illegal parking has become a daily challenge.

Despite these efforts, residents are still speaking out, urging authorities to take stronger action in certain locations where the situation remains chaotic. For many, it’s clear that more needs to be done to tackle the ongoing parking problems. As complaints pour in, the public has been pinpointing specific areas that they believe require urgent attention.







One of the most frequently mentioned locations is Pratamnak Soi 4-5-6, where vehicles are often seen parked haphazardly on both sides of the street, blocking traffic. Residents report that this has become such a problem that cars can barely pass each other. They are calling for immediate inspections and for action to bring order to the area. This same concern has been echoed around South Pattaya, near the Koh Pai Intersection, where illegal parking continues to clog the area, creating long traffic jams and preventing vehicles from exiting properly.

Another hotspot that has caught the attention of residents is Bali Hai Pier, a popular area for tourists, but one that is often burdened with illegally parked vehicles. Locals argue that these vehicles obstruct pedestrian pathways and contribute to traffic congestion, with calls for more consistent enforcement at this busy site. Further north, in Soi 6 Pattaya, residents have voiced concerns over the disorderly parking that regularly disrupts the flow of traffic, urging authorities to apply the same level of enforcement here as seen in other parts of the city.

At the Shell Petrol Station South Pattaya, the streets are also seeing an uptick in illegal parking, making it difficult for drivers to navigate the roads. In Naklua 16-18, vehicles are often seen driving against traffic, causing difficulty for drivers trying to move through the area safely. Even near the Wakling Street entrance on beachfront vehicles are parked in such a way that pedestrians are forced to walk around them, creating hazards for both drivers and pedestrians alike.

But the issue doesn’t stop at just illegal parking. The rising presence of street beggars has also been a concern, with many residents noting an increase in the number of beggars throughout the day and night. This situation adds to the already chaotic atmosphere, contributing to the overall disorder in the city.



In addition, taxis have become another point of contention. Several locals have raised concerns about taxis not adhering to the parking regulations, with some even setting up makeshift “passenger tables” in the middle of the street. There have also been growing complaints about unregistered cars driving through the city and parking illegally. These vehicles, often seen soliciting tourists, are a growing concern for residents, who feel that more thorough inspections are needed to address this issue.

For many residents, it’s clear that these problems are not isolated. They are asking the authorities to apply the same strict enforcement measures seen along South Pattaya Road to the entire city, ensuring that parking violations are addressed promptly in all areas. The calls for action reflect a broader desire to ensure that Pattaya’s streets are safe, orderly, and welcoming for both its residents and visitors.































