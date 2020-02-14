Red shirt leader blames military for Korat massacre during Pattaya prison visit

The leader of the red shirt anti-government group blasted Thailand’s military government, laying the blame for Saturday’s horrific mass shooting in Korat at the feet of the former generals.





Speaking at Pattaya Remand Prison during a visit with jailed red shirt comrades Feb. 11, United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship Chairman Jatuporn Phromphan said that while no one could have predicted a former soldier would go on a shooting rampage that killed 29 people, the source of his rage – inequality – is felt by many.

Jatuporn said a floundering economy has pushed people’s patience to the limit, leaving them unable to cope with additional, unexpected setbacks. In the case of Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, who carried out the attack on the Terminal 21 Korat shopping mall Feb. 8, it was being denied money he felt he was owed by his superior army officer, who he killed to kick off the rampage.

While acting now is like “shutting the barn door after the horses have escaped”, Jatuporn said, the army commander must enact reforms to prevent tragedies going forward.







