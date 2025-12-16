Queen Suthida leads Thailand to early advantage in Keelboat Sailing at SEA Games in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand competed on Monday (Dec 15) in the Keelboat SSL47 Class at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), helping the Thai national team claim the overall lead after the first day of competition.

Racing at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club Pattaya, the Queen utilized her dual roles as Strategist and Helm, focusing on swift adjustments based on changing wind and wave conditions.







The Thai team, with Queen Suthida guiding the vessel, dominated the initial races. They secured first place in both Race 1 (37 minutes, 44 seconds) and Race 2 (41 minutes, 41 seconds). While the team encountered a setback in Race 3 due to a difficulty retrieving the Spinnaker sail, they managed to recover and finish third (42 minutes, 43 seconds).

Following the first three races, Thailand leads the overall SSL47 standings, ahead of Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The Queen’s performance highlights the team’s strong start to the four-day event.



SEA Games Medal Tally Update

Meanwhile, the Thai delegation continues its strong showing across the games, maintaining a commanding lead in the overall medal table with 145 Gold Medals secured as of late Monday.

The next closest contenders are Indonesia in second place with 52 Gold Medals, followed by Vietnam (39 Golds), Singapore (34 Golds), Malaysia (26 Golds), and the Philippines (25 Golds). Further down the table, Myanmar has won 3 Gold Medals, Laos 2 Gold Medals, and Brunei 1 Gold Medal, while Timor-Leste has registered 2 Bronze Medals. (TNA)







































