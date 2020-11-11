Puppy gets in, can’t get out

A frightened puppy running from a children’s parade hid between two walls in Trat, but couldn’t get out.

Danai Watkhaolam, 31, called the Sawang Boonchuylua Thammasathan Trat Foundation for help Nov. 9 after he couldn’t coax the four-month-old pup out of the 15-centimeter-wide nook between two walls at his Muang District house.

Rescuers found the puppy stuck about ten meters from the opening, so one climbed the wall and used a long stick to push the dog’s hips forward until it got un-stuck. The entire operation took about 15 minutes.

