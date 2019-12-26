PSC Rocks into Christmas

On Wednesday 11th December almost 300 members and guests were at the Asia Pacific Hotel (Formally Town-in-Town) for the 2019 Christmas party.

The doors were open at 6 pm and all were welcomed by PSC staff and Santa (Rick Bevington). The start was delayed due to a major traffic problem in Pattaya Klang.

The proceedings were opened by MC Nigel Cannon who welcomed all with a special mention of the Executive Committee members and Rick Bevington – who is the Bikes for Tykes member.

Nigel introduced PSC President Peter Malhotra who outlined the history of PSC and its objectives.

It was then time to welcome some 40 children; tots to seniors, from the Pattaya Orphanage dressed for Christmas. They sang – in English – a number of Christmas songs. Following the final “We wish you a Merry Christmas” they were given a rousing applause, and a presentation was made to Father Michael in appreciation.

Buffet time and Asia Pacific produced an excellent array of food catering for all tastes – with some gong back for seconds!

Before introducing the evening’s entertainment, many local Golf Clubs had kindly donated a number of golf related items and Vice President Tim Knight presented them to the lucky door winners.

With all having enjoyed the food and beverage, it was time to rock

Nigel introduced the popular Soulmates Duo, Helmet and CJ, who sang and played well known music for 2 1/2 hours with many on the floor dancing.

Whilst Helmet and CJ took a well earned break it was raffle draw time. Nigel called the numbers, Tim withdrew the tickets and Treasurer John Player presented the prizes. One lucky winner took home the major prize of a television kindly donated by Parichat Golf Club.

Back to Helmet and CJ and for many to dance the night away until last orders at 1130.

The Executive Committee expressed their appreciation to the management and staff of Asia Pacific for their outstanding contribution to ensure a successful evening.

Vice President Tim Knight thanked Nigel for acting as MC and expressed appreciation to his sub-committee, John Player, Noi Emmerson, Stan Rees, David Smith and Jack Mosely.

Special thanks go to PSC Office Manager Ing and the staff for their help and advice.

PSC Rocks into Christmas 1 of 45

This year’s PSC Christmas Party was one of the best ever.