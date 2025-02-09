Mayor says Pattaya Beach is a public space accessible to all; best is keeping it safe and tidy

PATTAYA, Thailand – A recent incident involving a group of approximately 100 Indian tourists sleeping on Pattaya Beach has sparked significant public concern. A viral video depicted these tourists lounging on mats, consuming alcohol, and leaving behind litter, leading to widespread criticism regarding their behavior and its potential impact on Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination.

Online reactions have been sharp, with many questioning whether the local government is taking the issue seriously. Comments such as “And this behavior is acceptable to the local government? Hello? So what’s the difference between them and homeless people?” and “The perfect tourists. It’s obvious why Thailand wants more of them.” reflect growing frustration over the city’s handling of budget travelers. Many residents argue that an influx of low-spending tourists could harm Pattaya’s reputation and deter higher-spending visitors.







In response, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet acknowledged the surge in Indian tourists during the high season and emphasized that Pattaya Beach is a public space accessible to all. He stated that while authorities cannot prevent tourists from resting on the beach if they are not violating any laws, any disturbances, loud noise, or alcohol-related issues will be addressed promptly.

The city has regulations imposing fines of up to 2,000 Baht for littering and has enhanced safety measures by installing high-mast lighting and surveillance cameras along the beach. However, the debate continues as officials face pressure to balance economic growth with maintaining Pattaya’s image as a premier travel destination.



To address broader concerns about homelessness and public order, Pattaya City officials have been actively inspecting and assisting homeless individuals in key areas, including Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya Beach Road, and Pratamnak Hill. Collaborating with welfare organizations, the initiative aims to provide support to homeless individuals while maintaining the city’s image as a premier tourist destination.

The local government continues to balance welcoming tourists from around the world with enforcing regulations that ensure public spaces remain clean and safe for all. Authorities urge all visitors to respect local rules to help preserve Pattaya’s international reputation.

































