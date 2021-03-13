Power knocked out as storm drowns Pattaya

Power went out across downtown Pattaya for 45 minutes and cars stalled on flooded streets as a fast-moving gale blew through the city Friday afternoon.



Hotels, supermarkets and 7-Elevens were plunged into darkness around about 5:20 p.m. March 12 as clear, blue skies turned dark in stormy in just a matter of minutes. Strong gusts of wind drove rain sideways up sois facing Pattaya Beach.







A torrential downpour lasted nearly an hour and it took nearly 90 minutes for the last of the drops to stop falling. By that time, many streets were under water.

Soi Khao Talo, the railway road and Soi Khao Noi became raging rivers while the southern end of Sukhumvit Road collected 50 centimeters of water.

Police did their best to help stranded motorists and keep traffic moving.



























