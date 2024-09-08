Postal worker rescued after falling into abandoned well in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 40-year-old postal worker narrowly escaped death after falling into an abandoned well near the entrance of Soi Khao Talo 11, East Pattaya, on the night of September 7.

The incident came to light around 9 a.m. the following morning when a distress call brought a rescue team and municipal authorities to the scene. They found Somwang Khonkaen, trapped in an 8-meter-deep well located about 5 meters from the roadside. He was standing chest-deep in water and covered in mud.









Rescuers quickly used a crane to lower a sling and pull Somwang to safety, completing the operation in less than 10 minutes. First aid was administered at the scene before Somwang was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Somwang later recounted that he had been riding his motorcycle home around midnight, intoxicated, when he stopped in a grassy area to relieve himself and accidentally fell into the well. After hours of trying to escape and calling for help, he was finally heard by a passerby the next morning.





Tukta, a 41-year-old Bolt app rider, had stopped near the area while waiting for a passenger. After hearing Somwang’s cries, she located the well and immediately contacted authorities for assistance.

A local resident noted that the abandoned well had been a known hazard for years. While previous attempts had been made to prevent children from playing near it, the well remained uncovered. He urged authorities to take action and cover the well to prevent further accidents.





































