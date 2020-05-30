Police smash Pattaya motorcycle-theft ring

Pattaya-area police smashed a motorbike-theft ring, recovering 18 stolen vehicles and unearthing a cache of weapons and drugs.







Nongprue, Chonburi and Provincial Police Region 2 officers on May 28 announced the arrest of Arun Plukkaew, 46, Somchai Sankanung, 33, Suparb Thepwan, 40, Noppadol Meena, 34, and Wannisa Jitwong, 29.

Police also seized 18 motorbikes, 180 methamphetamine tablets, 4.6 grams of crystal meth and two guns.

Police said Arun confessed that he would steal motorbikes in East Pattaya, especially those left with steering wheels unlocked or keys left in the ignition. With accomplices, bikes would be hauled away in pickup trucks.







He said he then sold the bikes to Aksorn, who Noppadol said would sell them on Facebook.

Investigators arrested Noppadol as he came to deliver a motorbike to police who set a buy online.

Nongprue police returned bikes to three victims and encouraged anyone who recently had a motorbike stolen to contact police.





