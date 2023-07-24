Police seek Kuwait embassy’s help to resolve noisy motorbike dilemma

Pattaya, Thailand – An increase in disruptive tourists from the Middle Eastern Region has sparked frustration and concern among residents and business owners in South Pattaya. Young adults gathering in the area with rented modified motorcycles have been engaging in reckless driving, causing noise disturbances and potentially hazardous situations on the roads.







Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, the Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, explained that at the end of the holy month, tourists from the Middle East often visit Pattaya for a holiday. Though the influx of Middle Eastern tourists is welcome, their rowdy behavior in South Pattaya has led to a surge in complaints from locals whose lives and businesses are affected by the disruptions.







Residents in Soi Yen Sabai have expressed their annoyance with these groups of young foreign residents, for blatantly disregarding traffic rules, not to mention the peace and quiet of the neighborhood. The bikers drive recklessly, cutting off other vehicles without hesitation and occasionally participating in races, raising concerns about potential accidents involving other innocent road users.

Police have issued warnings to motorcycle operators found engaging in irresponsible practices such as illegally modifying their rental motorbikes. At the same time, despite efforts by the local police to warn the foreign bikers about their driving habits, they seem undeterred.







Pattaya police have shared relevant information with the Kuwaiti embassy to seek their assistance concerning their citizens. The embassy responded positively, noting their appreciation for Pattaya police’s efforts in safeguarding the well-being of Kuwaiti tourists. They are considering a follow-up meeting with representatives from the Pattaya police to find viable solutions to the problem.

















