Giant king cobra capture in Phang-Nga grips onlookers, echoing familiar scenes in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic rescue operation involving a giant king cobra has gone viral on social media, gripping residents with hours of tension before ending safely — and triggering a wave of lottery speculation, a reaction commonly seen in similar incidents in Pattaya and other parts of Thailand, Feb 6.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when municipal disaster prevention officers were called to a report of a large snake found inside a civilian vehicle near Phunga School in Phang-Nga Municipality. Video clips later shared online show the cobra rearing up and spreading its hood directly in front of the car, creating a frightening standoff as onlookers watched anxiously.







According to the Phang-Nga Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit, a patrol vehicle (registration 6787) and three officers were dispatched to the scene. The vehicle was later transported to Fire Station 1, where trained rescue personnel carried out a careful extraction.

The operation took more than four hours, concluding at 5:30 p.m., with the king cobra — locally known as “บองหลา” — successfully captured. No injuries were reported.

As the danger subsided, attention quickly shifted from fear to fortune. Lottery enthusiasts flooded social media comment sections, repeatedly asking for the vehicle’s license plate number, hoping the dramatic encounter might offer lucky digits — a reaction frequently seen after snake rescues in Pattaya, where cobras and pythons are often found in cars, homes, condominiums, and commercial areas.

In Pattaya, similar incidents routinely draw crowds of residents, workers, and tourists, with rescue scenes turning into impromptu spectacles as people film, speculate, and exchange “lucky numbers,” sometimes complicating operations and increasing risk.





Officials in Phang-Nga reminded the public that king cobras are highly venomous and extremely dangerous, urging residents to keep a safe distance and allow professionals to work without interference. Rescue teams nationwide have repeatedly warned that crowding snake-handling scenes can endanger both civilians and responders.

While the Phang-Nga incident ended safely, it once again highlighted a uniquely Thai mix of danger, curiosity, and belief in luck — a pattern as visible in quiet provincial towns as it is in bustling tourist hubs like Pattaya.



































