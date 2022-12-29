Police hunt couple having sex on Pattaya street corner

Police are searching for a foreign man and an Asian woman caught on video having sex on a Pattaya street.

A Thai pedestrian walking on Third Road near Pattaya 2nd Road intersection around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 26 captured the carnal act on video and gave it to police. The unnamed witness said he was afraid children or even adults could witness such an event be traumatized.







The video showed the 25-35-year-old man with white skin and blond hair and was approximately 180-190 centimeters tall. The woman, presumed to be Thai, had dark skin and was around 150-160 cm. tall, appearing to be in her mid-20s.

Once the deed was done, both parted ways like nothing was unusual.

Police were using CCTVs to track the route of both participants.























