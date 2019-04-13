Police blanket Pattaya’s road for Songkran

Songkran is now underway in Thailand and Pattaya police are on the streets trying to keep people alive.

Daily checks of all buses, minivans and other public-transport vehicles began on April 1 with drivers being tested for alcohol or drug use.

Checkpoints also have been established throughout the area to check for drunk drivers, motorcyclists without helmets and drivers without licenses – all of which contribute to Thailand’s appalling highway fatality rate during every Songkran.

For the official April 13-15 holiday, all roads will be open with at least two police officers assigned to each major intersection.

On April 18, the “wan lai” water festival day for Naklua, police will be stationed around the Dolphin Roundabout to support residents and check on safety.

On Pattaya’s April 19 wan lai Beach Road, from the roundabout to Walking Street will be closed and vehicles will not be allowed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., subject to change.

Sukhumvit Road, at the junctions of Pattaya’s main roads, also have police and volunteers stationed to support tourists and residents and the traffic.

Prasit Thongthitcharoen, Chairman Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation Rescue Unit, said the foundation has prepared emergency boats to transport patients in case of accidents at sea.

200 Sawangboriboon Thammasathan officers and volunteers have been deployed at 20 service booths from Rong Po through the front of Ambassador Hotel. Along this corridor, 6 ambulances, 20 motorcycle ambulances, a rescue tools vehicle and two fire trucks are standing by.

All stations concerned will consist of medical support, volunteers and police at all times so that help can be provided instantly to those in need.