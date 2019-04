The Provincial Electricity Authority plans to cover holes on Central Road before Songkran to prevent traffic jams during the Thai New Year.

PEA Manager Thanu Surachaisingwit said work to submerge wires along Central Road from Sukhumvit to Beach Road and down to Walking Street would be suspended and the road returned to a usable state by April 11.

The road will not be repaved, however. Instead, the utility will lay large steel sheets over holes. Construction will resume on April 20.