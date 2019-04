Pattaya workers cleaned and dredged clogged drainage pipes to mitigate flooding.

Crews were dispatched to the Naklua New Market, public parking lot at Naklua Old Market, Lan Po Public Park, and Pratamnak Soi 4.

Crews also worked in Jomtien where they dug up the road surface, laid steel reinforcement, and then repaved sections along Jomtien Beach Road. (PCPR)