PEA giving Pattaya locals, businesses 6 months to pay off power bills

Pattaya residents and businesses behind on their electricity bills can now pay them off gradually over as much as six months.

The Provincial Electricity Authority said more than 700 small and large businesses already have been granted permission to pay back and current power bills off over three to six months. But the installment plan also is available for homeowners.







PEA Pattaya Deputy Manager Arun Pahira said the utility is aware that the coronavirus pandemic has hit Pattaya businesses and residents hard. Large businesses, such as hotels, have either been closed or had too few customers to pay their power bills. Many have had their electricity shut off already.

Businesses or homeowners whose power has been cut off can have the lights turned back on, but must pay off their balance within three months. Those behind on payment, but not cut off, can get six months to get current.







To apply, customers need a copy of government identification cards, a power of attorney and ID of the authorized person, and a current business certificate, if not a private citizen.

For more information, call 038-222-047.

























