Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon offers free hearse transport

By Warapun Jaikusol
Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation chief Prasit Thongthitcharoen reminds Pattaya residents the volunteer group will transport the remains of Covid-19 victims to temples or hometowns for free.

Rescue unit chief Prasit Thongthitcharoen said July 17 there has never been a policy to collect fees, as Sawang Boriboon is a charity foundation.



The comments came after an online uproar over claims a Pong Subdistrict undertaker quoted 15,000 for transportation, preparation and funeral of an elderly woman who died of Covid-19 at Banglamung Hospital. The undertaker claims he was misrepresented and the hospital has ordered staff to stop arranging mortuary services.

Prasit said the foundation also can donate a free coffin upon request.


Sawang Boriboon is a charity foundation and the rescue unit has never collected fees to transport the injured to hospitals or send the deceased to their hometown for religious funerals.



Prasit would like everyone to spread the word: Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation does not charge anything to transport injured people or corpses.


A staff member shows us the Sawangboriboon Foundation contact number.



Rescue teams are on call 24-hours, while the office is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.









