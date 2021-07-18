Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon offers free hearse transport

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation reminded Pattaya residents the volunteer group will transport the remains of Covid-19 victims to temples or hometowns for free.

Rescue unit chief Prasit Thongthitcharoen said July 17 there has never been a policy to collect fees, as Sawang Boriboon is a charity foundation.







The comments came after an online uproar over claims a Pong Subdistrict undertaker quoted 15,000 for transportation, preparation and funeral of an elderly woman who died of Covid-19 at Banglamung Hospital. The undertaker claims he was misrepresented and the hospital has ordered staff to stop arranging mortuary services.

Prasit said the foundation also can donate a free coffin upon request.









































