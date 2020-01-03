Pattaya’s religious start new year with prayer

Pattaya residents prayed for good fortune and sought to thwart bad luck through merit-making at New Year’s Day religious services around the city.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri led an early morning alms offerings Jan. 1 at Lan Po Public Park while others joined on their own on Jomtien Beach at Soi 5 for similar rites.

Chinese-Thai astrology believers assembled at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua to try and change the fortunes of those born in the upcoming Year of the Rat, as well as other frowned-upon signs such as the horse and rooster.

Believers made merit by offering coffins, which is thought to bring prosperity for themselves and family members. They lit candles and incense and prayed to more than a dozen Chinese gods.

Sawang Boriboon is open through Jan. 25 for rites to rid bad luck under the Tai Sui god.

For Buddhists, Amnart next went to Nongprue Temple to light candles and lead prayers to the Triple Gems with Abbot Pipitkitjaruk.

At Chaimongkol Temple, Thais and foreigners alike offered alms of rice and dried food to 50 monks in the morning and attended an evening candle, incense and prayer ceremony led by Chonburi Deputy Gov. Pol Damrongtham.