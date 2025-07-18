Pattaya’s low season at risk as lawmakers demand fix to flawed tourism subsidy program

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism sector cannot be left suspended in uncertainty — it needs a clear path forward. That was the core message from a Senate committee on tourism this week, as growing concerns mount over the troubled “Thailand Half-Half (Co-Pay) Tourism” campaign, which has stalled due to technical problems and lack of clear implementation.

Phisuch Rattanawong, Chair of the Senate Committee on Tourism and Sports, convened an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing dysfunction in the program. The key issue: the government’s decision to abandon the previously successful “Pao Tang” app used in the earlier “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) program, instead outsourcing the platform to a new provider — a move that has created confusion, registration errors, and payment delays.







Senator Chamlong Anantasuk, committee spokesperson, questioned why the government failed to reuse the proven Pao Tang system, stating: “That app had all the bugs fixed already. Why would they ignore it and bring in a new company, causing even more problems? Two weeks in, and the system is still broken or barely working.”

The consequences are already rippling through the industry. Hotel operators across the country have expressed reluctance to register for the new campaign due to fears they will be unable to claim reimbursement. Some have also voiced concerns over unclear tax implications. Worse still, many say they have not yet received payments from the previous tourism campaign — leaving them with no confidence in the new one.



Pattaya, in particular, is watching closely. Facing the quietest stretch of the year during the low season, many hotels, restaurants, and tour operators were counting on the Half-Half scheme to provide a vital boost. Now, with the program in disarray, local businesses fear they’ll miss a critical window to attract domestic travelers — and might not survive until high season.

Lawmakers also criticized the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for failing to promote the program properly, noting that there was little to no public awareness, which led to confusion among both business owners and travelers trying to register.



In response, the Senate committee announced it will summon Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sorawong Theinthong, to urgently clarify the ministry’s decisions and offer a roadmap for resolution. The committee emphasized that without swift and effective intervention, Thailand’s efforts to stimulate domestic tourism may fall flat — at a time when the sector needs clarity and trust, not chaos.

“Tourism cannot hang in the air,” one committee member remarked. “It needs ground support, clear systems, and confidence from the private sector — or it will collapse under the weight of mismanagement.”



































