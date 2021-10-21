Pattaya’s Koh Larn teenagers given Covid-19 vaccines

With nearly all of their parents already vaccinated, it was Koh Larn’s teenagers’ turn to roll up their sleeves for Covid-19 vaccines.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome watched as students, ages 12-18, received their first jabs of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine Oct. 20.







A team from Pattaya Hospital ventured to the island for the inoculations at Pattaya School No. 10.

Pattaya claims that 100 percent of Koh Larn’s eligible adults already have been fully vaccinated, despite a measurable amount of vaccine hesitancy nationwide – and globally – that makes 100 percent level unobtainable.

































