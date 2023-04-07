Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island faces water shortage during dry season

The Royal Thai Navy will transport fresh water to cope with a water shortage on the tourist island, Koh Larn.

Many islands including Koh Larn experience water shortage during the dry season.

Pattaya City deputy mayor, Manoch Nongyai said Koh Larn’s fresh water comes from three sources, the desalination plant, artesian wells, and rainwater stored by villagers.







Due to the large number of tourists, the island ran out of water supplies, produced 300 cubic metre per day by the desalination. The island’s resorts have to buy fresh water, brought from the mainland.

The Pattaya city asked the navy to help transport fresh water to the island.

Tourists and local residents were asked to reduce water use during the shortage. (TNA)



















