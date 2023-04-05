The Riviera Ocean Drive Chronicles – Classic – Timeless – Luxury Condo

The Riviera Ocean Drive prelaunch event sees phenomenal bookings

The Riviera Group – Pattaya’s multi award winning real estate developer held a promotional prelaunch event for their new project – Riviera Ocean Drive between August 18-19, 2018 at the Riviera Monaco showroom. The event successfully attracted international investors and individual buyers from Thailand, Russia, China, and many countries in Asia and Europe.







Buyers arrived at the showroom at the break of dawn to be the first ones to book the units of their choice. The prelaunch bookings phenomenon had obviously indicated that the real estate business and the condominium industry in Pattaya city and Jomtien area are seeing a new awakening.

The Riviera Ocean Drive project is situated on Jomtien 2nd road at the very highest point in Jomtien and only a 5-minute walk to the beach. The project is expected to be completed in December 2022.









Riviera Group secures 570 million baht financing for Ocean Drive

Coming off its fifth consecutive award for best condominium in the East, in December 2020, The Riviera Group secured 570 million baht in construction financing for their Ocean Drive project in Jomtien Beach.

Riviera founder and CEO Winston Gale said the loan from Siam Commercial Bank “is testimony to their confidence in the Riviera Group.” In a relationship spanning 11 years, the bank has provided 3.8 billion baht for construction of five high-rise projects.

Ocean Drive, unveiled in March, is “bright and fun for new generations,” Winston said, with different styles representing uniqueness and confidence in modern design that is passionate, sexy and luxurious.







Construction currently has reached the 28th of its planned 43 floors. It is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022. Gale said 80 % of units already have sold out.

The loan from SCB, he said, gives buyers confidence that their investment is secure. But he admitted such financing wasn’t easy to obtain given the recession and pandemic-related plunge in the property market. Restrictions and stricter criteria have been imposed by lenders, especially for high-rise projects, Gale said.

Riviera Group unveils ‘classic, timeless’ Ocean Drive, Pattaya’s newest luxury condo

The Riviera Group showed off its latest project, the Ocean Drive, with an open house featuring special promotions and gifts.

Group co-founder Sukanya Gale presided over a March 6, 2020 merit-making ceremony with nine monks invited to chant and bless the project with prosperity.

That evening, the highly successful entrepreneurial couple, Winston and Sukanya Gale welcomed guests to the open house for the high-end condominium next to the beach created with an eye toward “classic, timeless luxury”.







To enhance the classic theme, Sukanya invited members of the Classic Car Friends Pattaya to bring their precious cars for a mini show and join in a parade along Jomtien Beach Road and Jomtien 2nd Road. Guests and people lining the streets were awed by the 22 immaculately maintained classic cars driven by their proud owners.

Ocean Drive is being built, they said, to be bright and fun for new generations with different styles representing uniqueness and confidence in modern design that is passionate, sexy and luxurious. It is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022.

It’s the fifth major project from the Riviera Group Thailand, the leader in real estate in Pattaya.













The Riviera Ocean Drive Grand Opening – It’s Party Time!

Leading Property Developers ‘The Riviera Group’ have now confirmed, the Grand Opening of their latest and highly anticipated High-Rise project ‘The Riviera Ocean Drive’.

Note the date….Saturday 8th April (from 5pm until late) it promises to be another one of those not-to-be-missed memorable Riviera opening Parties that will feature famous singers, artists, presenters, model shows and of course huge crowds. A year ago, their latest project to finish, the stunning The Riviera Monaco, in Na Jomtien didn’t get the opportunity to showcase itself due to the back-end of Covid. An enormous shame if you ask me, The Riviera Monaco was and is today, a spectacular stand-alone project, unlike anything Pattaya has seen and quite different from previous Riviera projects, which by their own standards, also left you hugely impressed.







This is why it’s so exciting to see what Ocean Drive will be like. One thing is for sure, it’ll be unique, different and for sure another market leader as is the norm for Winston, Sukanya and their extraordinary team they have built up over the last decade.

Let’s not forget, they are Pattaya’s No.1 Thailand Property award winning Developers with ‘Best Developer 2022’ recently added to their endless list of accolades earned over the last 12 years.

The Riviera Ocean Drive itself has 513 condominiums, a 4th floor podium floor with sea views, a beautiful clubhouse, daytime restaurant and entertainment room for the younger members of the family. Then there is the 21st and 22nd sky pool floors and the double gym they offer. Yes, that’s right a separate cardo gym and a separately dedicated weights only gym. Further leisure facilities and an arcade games room all with stunning sea views.







The 43rd Floors boasts a high-fashion bar inside and an outdoor area for chilling and magical selfies.

As usual, the whole project has been designed to the usual Riviera Brand detail we all know and expect now, this time around with fun, bright, clever ideas everywhere, it’ll be hard for the phone not to be out taking endless selfies. This experience will start from the dramatic entrance where there are so many features, it’s hard to know what to look at first, to all the tasteful and exciting interior public areas created. This project upon first (private) inspection really is quite something else. But you’ll all get to see that for yourself at the party so no need to take my word for it.







The Riviera Ocean Drive achieves a significant milestone with ‘Topping Off’ ceremony

The Riviera Group took a moment to celebrate in limited Covid numbers reaching the top of their latest project Ocean Drive. Located on Jomtien’s 2nd Road, the 512-unit project reached the 43rd floor where the future rooftop clubhouse will be located.

At the auspicious ceremony held on July 25, 2021 the company was represented by owners Winston and Sukanya Gale and just three team members to limit the numbers.

The project boasts the usual high-end, 5-star hotel-style design that Winston and Sukanya are now known for delivering in their Riviera Branded style, offering something special to their buyers.







They said, “The Riviera Ocean Drive is being built to be bright and fun for new generations with different styles representing uniqueness and confidence in modern design that is passionate, sexy and luxurious. The project’s construction is on time with a finish date of Oct 2022.”

It’s the fifth major project from the Riviera Group Thailand, the leader in real estate development in Pattaya.

The Riviera Malibu, Hotel and Residence Coming Soon…

For some time now, The Riviera Group had a new and exciting project with planning permission already in place ready to launch. But just like many other property developing companies, all things ground to a halt when the epidemic struck.

But now though, they have finally decided the time is right to launch what will be known as “The Rivera Malibu – Hotel and Residences”.

Located in Pratumnak Road Soi 5, the project boasts 100% all unit sea views and is quite different to the usual Riviera stand-alone Condominium development (as all Riviera’s of the past).

Having a luxury hotel with all the 5-star facilities (Restaurant, Clubhouse, Bar, Banquet, Spa, and Concierge etc.) with limited Residential condominiums makes for quite an exciting proposition.







Yes, mixed-use hotel, condominiums have been around for a while now, but in Pattaya, it’s hard to think of ones that remind you of how Bangkok’s big brands have done it (like The Oriental, St. Regis, The Ritz Carlton and so on). This Hotel will be managed by the Riviera Group so buyers of the Residences can expect that little ‘extra’ compared to the usual well-run but often corporate big brand-named Hotel & Residence properties.

Information at this point has been limited, but what we do know is there will only be 128 Luxury Residences for sale. As this will be the first Riviera Group Hotel, we just know it will be Iconic, too many stunning unique projects behind them for it not to be. These Condominiums will sell out fast, we’re sure of that.

We are informed the Residences will go on sale for 3 days from 6th, 7th and 8th April leading up to the opening party of Ocean Drive on the 8th. The location will be held at their latest project ‘Ocean Drive’ which will have its Grand Opening Party on Saturday 8th of April 2023.







The Riviera Group wins 13 Asia Pacific Property Awards for 2021-22

The world of awards continues on with their ceremonies held mostly virtually on the internet. None more prestigious in property than the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-22 where for the 6th year, The Riviera group scored 13 awards ranging from Best Interior Showroom to Best High-Rise Architecture, 5 of which earned the most distinguished 5-Star honours.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards, celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property industry. The awards are judged by an independent panel of 100 industry experts, with the judging focusing on design, quality, service, innovation and originality.







Winston Gale CEO of the Riviera Group commented on the latest awards scoop, saying “Fantastic for our Team, this just shows how people really do notice the level of detail and the effort needed to provide a product levels above the typical condominium development.”

Indeed, a short walk around any of their projects demonstrates that quickly, even if you have not got this message from looking at their buildings externally.

As last year, it is doubtful there will be a ceremony which is usually hosted conveniently on our home soil here in Bangkok. Needless to say, Congratulations to The Riviera Group, they certainly continue to strengthen and raise the standard here in Pattaya which can only be a good thing.























