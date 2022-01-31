Pattaya woman warned about feeding fierce stray dogs

A South Pattaya woman was warned not to feed stray dogs on the sidewalk after neighbors were bitten.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat and Soi Khopai Community President Wirat Joyjinda spoke to the unidentified older woman on Soi Yai Chalao Jan. 29.







Neighbors in Penpuk Village complained that the woman keeps many dogs, but feeds them outside her house on the road. When people walk or drive by, the dogs – guarding their food and benefactor – chase and attack them.



Pattaya City Hall sent in dog catchers, who turned out to be useless, catching none of the animals.

Instead, the deputy mayor warned the woman not to feed the dogs outside, keep her own dogs fenced in and pay compensation for anyone bitten by her “pets”.



























