Pattaya welcomes in Year of the Rat

Chinese New Year celebrations will be held at three spots across the Pattaya area Jan. 25, featuring music, dance and games.

Events are planned for Walking Street, Lan Po Public Park in Naklua and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

Festivities begin at 7 a.m. with four hours worship ceremonies in three locations: city hall, the Pattaya viewpoint, and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation. At each spot there also will be lion and dragon dances.

At 5 p.m., Central Festival will host the annual Chinese Boy & Girl Pageant followed by dragon and lion shows at 8:30 p.m., acrobats, a fire show, pole climbing and music from Chinobi. The Central Festival event finishes with 10 p.m. concerts from Pert Thanapol and Paradox.

Once performers finish at Central Festival, they’ll move to Walking Street to repeat their performances. There also will be seven cultural shows starting from 6:30 p.m.

At Lan Po, the band Ploenjit kicks off the evening at 5 p.m., followed by lion and dragon dances, pole climbing, Chinese cultural and art shows, traditional music and fan dances. Thai pop artist Baitoey RSiam and an encore by Ploenjit close out the night.