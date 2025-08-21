Pattaya Weather: Scattered thunderstorms expected, seas calm to moderate

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that Pattaya will experience scattered thunderstorms covering about 30% of the area on August 20, 2025. Temperatures are expected to range from 25°C in the early morning to a high of 33–36°C in the afternoon, with southwest winds blowing at 10–15 km/h.







Seafarers are advised that waves in the Gulf of Thailand remain around 1 meter high, though areas experiencing thunderstorms could see waves exceeding 2 meters. Authorities recommend exercising caution and avoiding marine activities in stormy areas.

Residents and visitors should be prepared for short but intense showers during the day, typical for this season, and take precautions when venturing outdoors.



































