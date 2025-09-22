Pattaya weather hot and humid with chance of flash showers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and visitors in Pattaya should brace for hot and humid conditions on Monday, with scattered thunderstorms and occasional heavy rain expected. The city and surrounding areas are experiencing typical late-September tropical weather, influenced by the southwest monsoon and unstable atmospheric conditions over the upper Gulf of Thailand.





Temperatures are forecast to range from 25°C in the early morning to highs of 34–35°C in the afternoon. Humidity remains high, making the heat feel more intense. Weather authorities warn that sudden heavy downpours could occur, especially in the late afternoon and evening, potentially leading to temporary flash flooding in low-lying areas.







Sea conditions in the Gulf are moderate, with waves reaching 1–2 meters. Boaters and fishermen are advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into areas with thunderstorms.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and monitor local weather updates for any flash flood warnings.



































