Pattaya tries helping homeless instead of simply arresting them

Officers from the Chonburi Protection Center for The Destitute together with Pattaya City police round up the homeless on Pattaya Beach to offer them assistance and give them food and other necessities.

Chonburi social workers provided aid to Pattaya homeless people rather than simply scoop them off the streets.

The Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute has begun taking a different tack to address the city’s raging homelessness problem.



Previously, police and social workers rounded up vagrants and either put them in a shelter or deported them. Recently, the center has set up a temporary station where actual social services are provided.

The disadvantaged were given bags of food and necessities, counseling and information on how to access public-welfare services.

Chonburi Protection Center for The Destitute together with Pattaya City police set up an assistance center on Beach Road to help the destitute, homeless and people who are facing difficulties.

A “mechanism” used by the Social Welfare and Human Security Ministry is the “Social Assistance Center Hotline 1300”, an organization helping people facing difficulties in crisis 24 hours a day in Bangkok, Chonburi and upcountry provinces.

Manned by representatives from the national complaint-resolution center, the hotline offers advice, referrals and covers more than just homelessness. Also addressed is domestic violence, teen pregnancy, human trafficking, drug addiction and missing persons.









