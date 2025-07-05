Pattaya tourists demand fair punishment after street brawl — ‘Enough with the Leniency’

PATTAYA, Thailand — Tensions have escalated in Pattaya following a recent violent street brawl that left one person hospitalized and many tourists and locals shaken. Visitors are now calling for stricter enforcement and fair punishment to deter the rising incidents of violence in the city.

The incident, which unfolded late last week near a popular tourist area, began with a heated confrontation that quickly spiraled out of control. Eyewitnesses reported that the lone victim fought back valiantly before local residents intervened to break up the assault. The chaotic scene left many questioning safety and security in a city once known primarily for its vibrant nightlife and friendly atmosphere.







According to a dashcam video widely shared on social media, the brawl occurred on June 28 near Soi Mab Yai Lia 18/4 (Nern Plub Wan) in East Pattaya. The footage shows two young men chasing and repeatedly assaulting another man in the middle of the street using their fists and even a hoe, before passersby stepped in. The victim, a 31-year-old nightclub security guard, suffered a dislocated shoulder and multiple bruises. Speaking to reporters, he recounted the unprovoked attack and called for justice, echoing growing concerns about law enforcement’s ability to control street violence in Pattaya.

“Just one wrong look can now land someone in a hospital — or worse,” commented one concerned visitor. Another added, “I see bar security guards beating up cheap Euros almost every night.” While others challenged this claim, asking “What bars?”, the growing perception of unchecked violence has become undeniable.



Many locals and tourists alike lamented the city’s “low punishment” policies. “Nobody thinks about consequences before getting violent,” one commenter observed. “Because low punishment or just some fines to get away with.” Another bluntly stated, “Different species, no impulse control,” reflecting frustration at repeated violence with little deterrent.

Some noted a disturbing trend: “Now, they come back with friends because you insulted me, fired me because I’m lazy, caused an accident, played loud music, etc.” This pattern of retaliations and street fights is reported so frequently that it “makes the news 3 or 4 times a month, times ten or a hundred for the times nobody hears about it,” said one concerned resident.



A harsh truth echoed by several voices is that “It will get worse… there is no punishment in Pattaya.” One commenter pointed out, “The police issue you a few thousand baht fine (if you’re a foreigner) and off you go to cause more trouble.” They warned that without tougher enforcement, “Pattaya is going to end up with the dregs of society unless Thailand gets a proper grip of all this and starts being more firm with these types of people.”

Others sympathized, saying, “Sounds no different to a lot of countries really… including mine,” signaling that this is a widespread urban issue, but one Pattaya’s tourism-dependent economy cannot afford to ignore.





Tourism officials have acknowledged the growing concern, promising to work with local police and community groups to enhance safety measures. However, many visitors are calling for swift and visible justice to restore confidence in Pattaya as a safe destination.

As one tourist put it: “Enough is enough. We want fair punishment, not just fines that let offenders keep coming back.”

To help improve safety in Pattaya, witnesses of violence or anyone with relevant information should contact the police at 191 or 082-7999-111 without delay.



































