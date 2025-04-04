Pattaya tourism industry assure no impact from earthquake; concerns over slow tourism recovery

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the 8.2 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Myanmar on March 28, which was felt in several parts of Thailand including Bangkok, both government officials and the local tourism sector have assured that Pattaya was not significantly affected by the tremor. The city continues to operate as usual, with no major damages reported. However, there are concerns about a slow recovery in tourism.







Wisithsak Wongworachat, Director of the Pattaya Tourism Development Division, confirmed that after the earthquake, city officials conducted damage assessments, and no significant issues were found in Pattaya. The only exception was a precautionary evacuation of patients from a local hospital to avoid aftershocks. Infrastructure surveys also showed no damage to tall buildings or residential homes. The city has reassured tourists that they can visit and engage in activities as usual.

Pisut Saekoo, Secretary of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, stated that the tourism industry in Pattaya was not impacted by the earthquake. Despite some inquiries from tourists and tour operators regarding the incident, the tourism sector is working to reassure visitors and travel companies that Pattaya remains a safe and attractive destination. He encouraged tourists to visit Pattaya, especially as the sea is beautiful, the weather is pleasant, and there are still accommodations available for the upcoming Songkran Festival.



Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, Secretary of the Pattaya Entertainment and Tourism Industry Association, noted that nightlife and entertainment venues in Pattaya were not affected by the earthquake. Despite previous challenges, such as the kidnapping incident involving a Chinese actress and phone scams, which led to a decline in Chinese tourists, he remains optimistic that the tourism recovery will continue. However, he expressed concerns that the earthquake could slow the recovery due to safety concerns among some tourists. Overall, the nightlife sector has not seen a significant decrease in visitors and is still performing well.



























