Pattaya to host Greater Mekong logistics forum on March 25

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has selected Pattaya to host a Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) logistics forum that can showcase Thailand as a hub of modern logistics in ASEAN.



TCEB’s central and eastern regional office Director Salanroj Sutaschuto said the geographical location of Pattaya in Chonburi is convenient for Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events to promote logistics investment, and to increase investment confidence in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).







He said Thailand needs to organize international conventions to help draw foreign businesspeople to the EEC, and the GMS logistics forum is a great opportunity.







Mr Salanroj said the GMS logistics forum, scheduled for March 25 at Amari Hotel Pattaya, is a signal Thailand is ready to be a hub for four logistics-related industries: aviation, shipping, rail systems and international land transport. (NNT)













