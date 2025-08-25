Pattaya to expect wet days amid scorching hot afternoons as Typhoon Kajiki strengthens

PATTAYA, Thailand – After weeks of blazing sunshine and sweltering afternoons, Pattaya residents and visitors are being warned to brace for several days of heavy rain as tropical storm Kajiki has intensified into a typhoon over the South China Sea.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) announced on August 24 that Typhoon Kajiki is moving west-northwest toward Vietnam and Laos, with its outer bands already affecting Thailand. The storm, combined with a strong southwest monsoon, is expected to bring more frequent showers and thunderstorms to the eastern region, including Chonburi province and Pattaya, from August 25–27.







Local forecasters caution that while afternoons may still start off hot and humid, conditions can quickly change, with downpours, strong winds, and possible flash flooding in low-lying areas. Coastal residents and boat operators have also been advised to stay alert, as the Gulf of Thailand could see waves of 2–3 meters, rising higher during thunderstorms.



The TMD has urged residents in 57 provinces across the country—particularly those in flood-prone or hillside areas—to monitor weather updates closely and take precautions against flash floods and runoff. Small boats are advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.

For Pattaya, the shift means visitors should plan outdoor activities with flexibility, expect short-notice weather changes, and prepare for wet evenings after scorching afternoons reaching around 33–35°C.



































