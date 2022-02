Pattaya workers tore down advertising signs on South Road to allow overhead wires to be moved underground.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat observed Feb. 18 as Engineering Department staffers demolished signboards and took down other advertising from Beach to Sukhumvit roads.



Pattana said the Provincial Electricity Authority is ready to move the last of the power and communications lines underground, but many signs were in the way.

He noted it also makes South Road look nicer.