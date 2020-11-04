Pattaya sunny and cool, ready for outdoor and beach tourism events

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

7 days Weather Forecast

During 4 – 7 Nov, morning cool. During 6 – 7 Nov, isolated rain with isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 22-24°C. Maximum temperature 31-34°C. Northeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1-2 meters off shore. During 8 – 10 Nov, cool wind, 1-3°C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 19-23°C. Maximum temperature 30-32°C. Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meter and about 2 meters off shore.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Tropical storm “GONI” over the middle South China Sea was centered about 500 kilometers east of Danang, Vietnam or latitude 14.5 degrees north, longitude 113.0 degrees east. With its maximum sustained winds about 75 km/hr, it is moving west at a speed of about 10 km/hr. It is expected to make landfall over Danang Vietnam by tomorrow (5 November)after that downgrade to the tropical depression and the active low pressure. Isolated heavy rain and strong winds are likely over Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ratchasima, Surin, Buri Ram, Si SaKet, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions.

Loading…



















