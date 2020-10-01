Pattaya sets 12 events to drive year-end tourism

Pattaya has lined up a full slate of events to drive tourism in Pattaya until the end of the year.

The Pattaya Vegetarian Festival kicks off Oct. 16 at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua, running through Oct. 26.







The following week gets really busy with an Eastern Economic Corridor-sponsored beach festival Oct. 23 and Blue Wave Music Festival Oct. 24 at the Ambassador City Hotel in Pattaya-Najomtien.

The Halloween and Loy Krathong festivals fall on the same day this year – Oct. 31 – and Pattaya will host its usual krathong contest on the beach at Central Road and the Bikini Run kicking off from Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

On Nov. 20-21 a three-on-three street basketball competition will post up at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

A week later will see the Pattaya International Fireworks Competition Nov. 27-28 and, a day later, the Rotary International Walk & Run for charity on the beach at Central Road.

In December, the Pattaya Music Festival will take place over a long four-day weekend while the annual Naklua Walk & Eat opens Dec. 19. It turns on weekends through Feb. 7 at the Naklua Old Market.









Finally, Pattaya closes the year with King Taksin the Great Day on Dec. 28 and the Pattaya Countdown music festival Dec. 29-31 at Bali Hai Pier.

