Pattaya sees sunny and isolated rain week after Loy Krathong full moon Festival

By Pattaya Mail
Loy Krathong Festival held in Pattaya City on the beach last Saturday narrowly escaped the heavy rain that stopped in the afternoon.

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cloudy with isolated thundershowers in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore.



7 days Weather Forecast.

During 2 – 4 Nov, Cool with strong wind throughout the period and 1-2°C drop in temperature. During 5 – 7 Nov, isolated rain. Minimum temperature 21-23°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters off shore.

Thai and foreign tourists enjoyed a dry Loy Krathong Festival on Pattaya beach Oct 31.





Families enjoyed the Loy Krathong Festival together.

Pattaya Loy Krathong Festival proved popular again this year with some dressed up in Halloween costume.


