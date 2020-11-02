Pattaya sees sunny and isolated rain week after Loy Krathong full moon Festival

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cloudy with isolated thundershowers in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore.







7 days Weather Forecast

During 2 – 4 Nov, Cool with strong wind throughout the period and 1-2°C drop in temperature. During 5 – 7 Nov, isolated rain. Minimum temperature 21-23°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters off shore.

