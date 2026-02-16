Pattaya sees isolated storms as cooler mornings linger across upper Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai Meteorological Department forecasts partly unsettled weather for Pattaya and Thailand’s eastern seaboard, with isolated thunderstorms expected while cooler conditions persist in northern regions.

According to the 24-hour outlook, Pattaya and surrounding parts of Chonburi province may experience scattered thunderstorms in around 20 percent of the area, particularly later in the day. Morning conditions are expected to be slightly hazy, with temperatures ranging from 24–26°C, rising to 32–36°C in the afternoon.







Winds in Pattaya will blow from the southeast at 10–30 km/h, while sea conditions remain generally calm. Wave heights are forecast to stay below 1 meter, increasing to around 1 meter offshore or during thunderstorms, allowing normal marine activity but requiring caution during stormy periods.

The department said the weather pattern is influenced by a weakening high-pressure system over upper Thailand, combined with moist southeast winds from the Gulf of Thailand moving into the eastern and central regions, including Pattaya.



Residents and visitors are advised to stay alert for sudden rain showers, particularly those traveling by motorcycle or boat, and to take care during reduced visibility in early-morning haze.

Elsewhere in Thailand, the north and northeast continue to see cool mornings with fog, while southern provinces are experiencing increased rainfall and rougher seas, especially in the lower Gulf where waves may exceed 2 meters during storms.

Air quality in Pattaya and much of upper Thailand remains at moderate levels, as weak air circulation continues to limit pollution dispersion.



































