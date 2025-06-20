Officials inspect bike rentals along congested Pattaya Beach Road, as locals say ‘Public space is not for private profit’

PATTAYA, Thailand – After years of complaints, Pattaya authorities are taking decisive steps to restore order to public beachfront spaces that have long been overrun by illegally parked rental motorcycles. In a joint inspection this week, officials from multiple municipal departments — including Public Health, Traffic and Transport, and City Complaints — joined with Pattaya police to assess key areas plagued by unregulated vehicle rental operations.

The focus was clear: reclaim public land for its intended use and end the dominance of powerful rental bike operators who many accuse of acting like mafia, monopolizing beach road parking and ignoring city regulations.







“Finally! I’ve waited for this day for years,” said one commenter.

“The entire beach is packed with rental bikes. Try finding a spot to park your own scooter — good luck,” added another.

Residents have not only lost patience but also faith, with many recalling previous efforts that fizzled out.

“They’ve tried this several times already, but it always goes back to the same mess,” one noted.

“Just three days of photo ops and then it’s back to normal,” another cynic posted.

“If you’re serious this time, don’t stop at warnings. Tow the bikes away. Reclaim our roads.”



Others suggested that a proper paid parking system, like those in Patong, Phuket, could bring order.

“Set up meters with a coin slot and timer. If they want to do business, let them pay like everyone else,” wrote a supporter.

“A meter system would help. Right now, these shops are using public space for free and leaving locals and tourists with nowhere to park.”

“Complaints also highlight specific problem areas — such as the old-style Jeep-like rental trucks parked outside Krungthai Bank in Central Pattaya, and Soi 13/3, where cones and signage have turned sections of public road into de facto private lots.”

“Who authorized this? Why are they allowed to put cones on public roads?” one frustrated user asked.

“During the pandemic, there was parking everywhere. Now it’s a disaster again,” another local recalled.

But skepticism remains. Many Pattaya residents fear that enforcement won’t last.



“A week from now, it’ll be the same,” someone commented.

“You need patrols every day. Otherwise, the mafia will just shift bikes into the alleys.”

The mood, however, is hopeful — cautiously so.

“Public land belongs to everyone, not just those running a rental business,” read a widely liked post.

“Use strong enforcement. Don’t play favorites. No more ‘3 days and done’ policies.”

Officials say they are committed this time. Ongoing inspections are being planned. Discussions are underway about towing rules and permanent signage. The community is watching closely — and demanding results.











































