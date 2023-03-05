Pattaya school classroom ceiling caves in; no students injured

A classroom ceiling at Pattaya School No. 6 caved in shortly before class was to begin.

No one was injured. The Mathayom 3 classroom was closed until repairs can be made.

Pattaya City Councilmen Jirawat Plukjan and Banjong Banthoonprayuk visited the school in the afternoon to estimate the cost for repairs.

Most of the schools in the Pattaya school system are decades old and in various states of disrepair. City hall officials are regularly inspecting the schools and seeking budgets to renovate them.



























