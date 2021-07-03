Pattaya sanitizes closed markets after Covid-19 outbreaks

Pattaya sanitized two fresh markets to prepare them for a July 5 reopening after dozens of coronavirus cases were found.

Deputy mayors Manote Nongyai and Banlue Kullavanijaya oversaw the July 2 fumigation of the Naklua New Market and Lan Po Market. Trucks sprayed disinfectants across both areas where residents shop for seafood, vegetables and other food items.







Pattaya closed the markets through Sunday after the discovery of more than 50 new coronavirus cases there. The first 21 cases at the Naklua market were reported June 30. Testing was launched with the closure order taking effect Friday.

Manote lamented, however, that many close contacts of market workers had not come in for Covid-19 testing, although he believed many were self-isolating at home.



































