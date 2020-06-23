Pattaya salons tidy up as customers return

Even during a pandemic, people need their hair cut and Pattaya salons are starting to see their customers return.







Benjawan Jantamart, owner of BV Salon, said her shop was closed for three months, but reopening wasn’t simple. She had to put in a lot of new disease-control procedures, some of which cost her extra money.

Of course, customers have to check-in with the Thai Chana contact-tracking app, get their temperatures scanned and are offered hand sanitizer. But she also now cannot reuse the capes draped over customers to shield them from falling hair.

As the capes touch the customer’s skin, each must be washed after every use.

The salon also is no longer a social hub for the neighborhood. Instead of sitting around and chatting, her customers must make an appointment to visit, she said.

However, Benjawan said, about 60 percent of her regular customers have returned and things are looking up.












