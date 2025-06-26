Pattaya retrieves long-submerged buoys at Bali Hai Pier to improve marine safety and reclaim public utility

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai led a municipal operation to retrieve long-submerged marine buoys from the waters off the old Bali Hai boat parking zone, following persistent complaints from speedboat and passenger boat operators who have struggled to navigate the congested, hazardous area.

Deputy Mayor Manot explained that the buoys were remnants of a long-defunct floating pier project intended to serve as a mooring facility for tour boats at Bali Hai. The initiative was abandoned years ago after Typhoon Vamco damaged the site during the project handover period. Since then, dozens—if not hundreds—of buoy remnants and mooring structures had settled at the bottom of the sea, posing a growing risk to boats entering and exiting the pier.







“These old buoys have become a major hazard for marine traffic. Boat captains have reported incidents and near-misses while navigating this area,” said Manot. “Some of these buoys have been under the sea for years. Today’s operation is just the beginning—we will keep recovering them until the area is safe again.”

Initial recovery efforts have brought several buoys to shore using heavy machinery. They were transported to a holding area at Chaiyapruek 2 Sports Complex. However, officials noted that many more remain submerged—estimated at over 200 in total—some of which are too large or deeply embedded for surface extraction. Plans are underway to use larger marine transport vessels, including barge ships, to complete the operation.

The city plans to recycle the retrieved buoys, turning them into revenue for Pattaya’s municipal treasury while also easing marine congestion around the pier.

“This cleanup not only restores safety but also allows us to reclaim valuable materials. We’ll be working to repurpose them in a sustainable and beneficial way,” Manot said.



The operation is part of a broader effort by Pattaya City Hall to restore, clean up, and better utilize waterfront infrastructure amid growing concerns over safety, public access, and environmental management.

As marine tourism rebounds in Pattaya, city officials say a safe and well-managed pier is essential to supporting both the local economy and the tens of thousands of tourists who travel by boat between the city and nearby islands like Koh Larn.



































