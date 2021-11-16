Pattaya ready to clean up mess from Friday’s Loy Krathong

Pattaya said workers are ready to clean up the massive mess left behind by this weekend’s Loy Krathong celebration.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Monday that a plan to quickly pick up garbage and recover thousands of krathongs from beaches and the water is in place.

Sanitation officers will be deployed to all area beaches and workers in rubber boats will patrol the sea to recover any flower-and-incense krathongs still bobbing in the waves.







Despite the push to make krathongs only from natural materials, the holiday remains an environmental disaster with the krathongs breaking up and dispersing metal pins, candles and plastic into the sea where they can be eaten by sea animals or injure beachgoers. The city said it would turn the biodegradable parts of the krathongs into compost.



























