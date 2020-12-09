Pattaya ready for ‘second wave’, mayor says

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome reassures residents and tourists that Pattaya is safe and prepared for any second wave of coronavirus infections and urges them not to panic.

Pattaya’s mayor urged residents and tourists not to panic, reassuring them that Pattaya is safe and prepared for any second wave of coronavirus infections.



Sonthaya Kunplome spoke to the media Dec. 7 amid a rash of new, locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in Bangkok and the North. As of Tuesday, the local cases were confined to medical workers at alternative state quarantine hotels in Bangkok and contacts of a group of 10 Thai women who illegally crossed the Myanmar border and skipped quarantine.

With no new local (Pattaya/Chonburi) Covid-19 cases, it’s all quiet at the Pattaya Public Health front.

Sonthaya said the city has equipment and personnel in place to handle any new outbreak as it did during the March-July lockdown.


The Public Health Department has also checked local construction camps for Burmese laborers and found none had traveled recently from Myanmar.

Regardless, Sonthaya urged people in crowded areas, such as this weekend’s Pattaya Music Festival, to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Despite no new cases here, people should still maintain vigilance in crowded places and keep wearing masks and personal protection.



