Pattaya readies registration form for Sinopharm vaccinations

Pattaya will soon roll out an online registration form to allow city residents to sign up for Covid-19 vaccinations from a new shipment of the Chinese vaccine it purchased.

Pattaya earlier this month ordered 100,000 doses of BBIBP-CorV developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group, which is commonly known as Sinopharm. The city spent 8.8 million baht of its own budget to procure vaccines directly from Chulabhorn Royal Academy as the central government has not allocated Chonburi enough doses to allow it to reopen to foreign tourists by October.







Pattaya has not received the 100,000 doses, although the vaccines landed in Thailand this week. No date has been announced for the vaccinations.

On June 21, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired a planning meeting with Public Health and Social Welfare department staffers and doctors from Pattaya Hospital that mostly focused on creating a registration form separate from the government’s Mor Prom mobile application.







Sonthaya said registration will be done online, but also would be accessible for people without smartphones. No estimate was given on when the form would be available.

Eligibility to receive the Sinopharm vaccine will be restricted to people whose homes are registered in Pattaya City who have not been inoculated with another Covid-19 vaccine.



















