Pattaya railway road drainage system 40% complete

Construction of a new drainage system under Pattaya’s railway-parallel road is 40 percent complete and expected to finish on time 11 months from now.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and city engineers checked the progress of the work on new drainage pipes, culverts and roadway Sept. 22.







The project is currently in its first phase on the east side of the train tracks. Laying of two-meter-wide drainage pipelines is planned, with 132 manholes spaced along 3.8 kilometers, pressurized pipes connected to a new pump station running 1.5 kilometers, and the rebuilding of the railway road to be almost five meters wide.



Plans call for the new drains to capture water flowing downhill from Nong Plalai, Huay Yai and Nongprue and shuttle it to the Huay Yai and Naklua canals. From there, the water will flow into the sea.







Sonthaya estimated that the system could capture 30 percent of the water now flowing into and flooding downtown Pattaya.

The pipework is now 40 percent complete, although the pump station is only 10 percent done. The entire project is slated to finish in August 2022.





































