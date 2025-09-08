Pattaya provides medical aid and adult diapers to support vulnerable residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials have stepped up efforts to improve the quality of life for elderly and disabled residents by distributing medical equipment and adult diapers. Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn personally led a field visit to deliver anti-bedsores air mattresses under the Red Cross Day Project and adult diapers through the city’s annual support program for 2025.

The initiative aims to ease the burden on families and caregivers while ensuring patients receive proper care. Local authorities coordinated with the Banglamung District Red Cross to identify vulnerable groups, including the elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged patients in need of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, tripods, walkers, anti-bedsores mattresses, and commode chairs. The city’s Health Promotion Division completed a survey to ensure accurate distribution.







During the visit, relief packages and adult diapers were provided to three beneficiaries with dependency or incontinence needs under the National Health Security System:

Case 1: A 43-year-old woman with a brain disability and bedridden condition received 3 boxes of adult diapers.

Case 2: A 76-year-old man, elderly and bedridden following a leg amputation and living with diabetes, received an anti-bedsores mattress and 3 boxes of adult diapers.

Case 3: A 77-year-old bedridden man with multiple chronic conditions, including hypertension, high cholesterol, stroke, and diabetes, was recorded for follow-up support.



This program not only alleviates the pressure on caregivers but also strengthens Pattaya’s proactive public health system, ensuring vulnerable residents have access to quality care under the National Health Security System.



































