Pattaya preps stadium vaccination site even as doses cut 1/3

Pattaya workers are putting the final touches on the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium to prepare it for use as a coronavirus-vaccination center.

The Soi Chaiyapruek 2 arena is one of five sites in Banglamung District to be used for vaccinations starting this month with a burst of shots to medical personnel, health volunteers and those in high-risk occupations.







Pattaya officials previously said 30,000 first doses of the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech would be administered. That number has now been cut to 20,000 due to Thailand’s continuing shortage of vaccines and a shift in priorities to Bangkok where more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases a day are being reported.

Chonburi, by comparison, reported only 48 new cases Sunday and 33 on Saturday, 29 and 16 in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, respectively.

Other vaccination sites in the district include Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Pattaya Hospital, the Pong Subdistrict office and Prachumkongka Temple in Takhiantia.































