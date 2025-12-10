Pattaya leaders meet newly appointed tourist and traffic police chiefs to strengthen citywide safety push

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed newly appointed senior police officials on December 9 during a coordination meeting aimed at enhancing tourist safety, traffic management, and the city’s overall international image.

The city leaders met with Pol Lt Col Prabda Suksuntree, new Superintendent of Tourist Police Station 4, Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 1, and Pol Lt Col Amonthep Maimah, the newly assigned Traffic Inspector of Pattaya Police Station.







Discussions focused on boosting cooperation between Pattaya City and the tourist and traffic police, particularly regarding tourist protection measures, traffic flow improvements, and city orderliness during Pattaya’s peak tourism season. Both sides emphasized the need for stronger joint operations as Pattaya positions itself as a leading national and international tourism hub.



Mayor Poramet congratulated the new commanders on their appointments, wishing them success and reaffirming the city’s readiness to work closely with law enforcement.

He added that unified coordination is key to building a safe, well-managed, and sustainable Pattaya.

