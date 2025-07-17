Pattaya Police go the extra mile to help stranded Russian riders after battery runs out on highway

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya police rescued a stranded Russian couple after their motorbike broke down—offering a lift in their truck while personally escorting the vehicle back.

PATTAYA, Thailand – “Work is life… but the people around us are strength.” That message rang loud and clear on the morning of July 16, when officers from Pattaya’s Na Jomtien Police Station stepped in to assist a stranded Russian couple whose motorcycle battery had died in the middle of Sukhumvit Road.

It was around 9:40 AM when Police Lieutenant Thanyawisit Saengpho, Deputy Inspector of Patrol, along with Sergeant Major Yuranan Prasertsang and the motorcycle patrol unit, spotted the couple in distress. No roadside assistance in sight, traffic whizzing past, and no Thai language skills to ask for help—the moment could’ve easily unraveled into anxiety and frustration.



But instead, uniformed kindness showed up.

The officers immediately stepped in to help. While the Russian couple was safely transferred back to their accommodation in the police pickup truck, one officer climbed onto the stranded motorcycle while another—riding a patrol bike with the engine running—used his foot to push the disabled bike along the road. It was a display of practical teamwork and quiet heroism that didn’t go unnoticed. In Pattaya, duty often comes with heart.


“Keeping people safe is more than our duty—it’s our mission from the heart,” said one officer. “And the smiles we receive in return? That’s the best reward.”

As Pattaya continues to welcome tourists from around the world, moments like this remind us that what visitors remember isn’t just the beach—but the kindness of those who wear the badge.

One officer rode the dead bike while another pushed it along the road using his patrol motorcycle, ensuring nothing was left behind.

Moments That Matter: In the heart of Pattaya traffic, a quiet act of help becomes a powerful reminder of real service.

 

With smiles and gratitude, a Russian couple experienced a different side of Pattaya—where genuine care still rides alongside tourism.















